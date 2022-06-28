Daily Sports Smile: NHL player signs marriage license during Vegas-style celebration

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is embracing Sin City culture.

Karlsson and his fiancée, Emily Ferguson, picked up their Nevada marriage license in a very Las Vegas way Sunday.

A video posted to Ferguson's Instagram account showed the couple arriving at Vegas Wedding Capital, a marriage license bureau. Waiting for the couple was an Elvis impersonator, a personally decorated service window and the Golden Knights' mascot, Chance, welcoming them to the Clark County facility.

"Welcome to the wedding capital of the world," the Elvis impersonator said in the video. "Fabulous Las Vegas."

Karlsson, an eight-year NHL veteran, has played for the Golden Knights in all five seasons of the franchise's existence. Ferguson was a contestant on Season 20 of "The Bachelor." The two began dating in 2017.

Ferguson's twin sister, Haley, also competed on "The Bachelor" and married professional hockey player Oula Palve in June.

Notably, Ferguson had a rose — a signature of the reality show franchise — in her hand as she left the Marriage License Bureau with Karlsson.

The NHL playoffs ended Sunday when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

