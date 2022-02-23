Daily Sports Smile: U.S. Olympian Nathan Chen gets own billboard at Times Square in New York City

It has been a great couple of weeks for U.S. Olympian Nathan Chen. The standout figure skater won a gold medal in men’s single skating. He also won a silver medal as a key member of the U.S. contingent in the team competition.

"I never thought I’d actually be able to make this happen," Chen said after winning his gold medal.

As such, he was celebrated in a big way. Chen received his own billboard at Times Square in New York City. The billboard features the phrase “Never Done Landing Dreams.”

Team USA shared a photo of Chen posing in front of the billboard on their social media accounts.

Chen dazzled at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He performed his routine with an Elton John medley and hit all the right notes. Known as the "Quad King," Chen usually incorporates multiple jumps and quadruple rotations in his programs.

He landed all five quad jumps and registered a 218.63 score in the long program. He won by more than 22 points en route to victory. He became the first American man since Evan Lysacek in 2010 to win a gold medal at the event.

Only seven American men have won a gold medal for the individual event in Olympic history. Chen reflected on that moment last week.

"I actually didn’t know it was that few," Chen said in Beijing. "That’s amazing. I don’t really have too many words for that. Just so thrilled. Again, I can’t believe this happened, honestly. That’s kind of where I’m at right now."

In addition to the new billboard, Chen was surprised by his mom during an interview with the TODAY Show. They were able to share the gold medal together. It was a heartwarming moment for the 22-year-old star.

"There’s no way I would be able to make to where I am now without her support," Chen said in the Today Show interview. ... "She gave me structure. She made it fun for me and made it a sport that I love."

Chen will now look towards the future. He is excited to return to Yale where he is majoring in statistics and data science.