Daily Sports Smile: Google pays tribute to Allyson Felix ahead of final race

Google honored Allyson Felix in a special way ahead of her final race at the 2022 track and field world championship Friday.

Searching "Allyson Felix" on Google Friday presented an illustration of the Olympic runner running across the screen, followed by the words "Olympian, Mother, Advocate."

A second illustration then appeared with Felix holding her toddler daughter, Cammy, while standing atop a podium. The words "Congrats on 20 Unstoppable Years" displayed on the screen.

Felix, 36, ran her last professional event Friday, the mixed 4x400 relay, at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Felix has long been a standout in the 200-meter and 400-meter races. She did not qualify for worlds in her individual events and officially retired competitively from the sport after her event Friday.

Her first Olympic medal came as an 18-year-old in the 200-meter race at the 2004 Athens Games. She won bronze in the 400-meter race and gold in the 4x400 relay as a 35-year-old in Tokyo last summer.

Felix helped shape the sport throughout her career and was routinely an advocate for women.

