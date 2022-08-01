Tamika Dudley is USA Today HSSA Girls Team Coach of Year, sponsored by Municipal

Tamika Dudley, of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., was named the 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girl Team Coach of the Year, sponsored by Municipal, during the live show on July 31.

The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Over 800 athletes were honored and winners for 29 sports and other special awards were announced during the live show, which was hosted by former NFL tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis.

Dudley, Sidwell Friends’ head girls basketball coach, won three separate tournament championships en route to a 30-0 season. Her roster showcased USA Today’s National Girls Basketball Player of the Year Kiki Rice and fellow 5-star recruit Jaydn Donovan and completed one of the most impressive high school seasons – boys or girls – in the country.

Sidwell Friends’ postseason run included a national title at the inaugural State Champions Invitational in Tampa, Florida, and dominant performances in both the Independent School League and D.C. State Athletic Association title games. The team finished atop numerous national polls, including MaxPreps and ESPN. With her program now established as a clear national powerhouse, Dudley also won the prestigious Naismith Coach of the Year Award, considered among the highest honors in prep and college basketball.

Dudley beat out finalists Sue Butz-Stavin of Emmaus High School in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, and Valorie McKenzie at Horizon High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Butz-Stavin added to her national record this season, becoming the first high school field hockey coach in U.S. history to reach 1,000 career wins. McKenzie led her team to the Class 5A volleyball championship in her 42nd year leading Horizon High School.