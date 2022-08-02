Vito Campanile named USA Today HSSA Boys Team Coach of the Year, sponsored by Municipal

USA TODAY Sports+

Vito Campanile of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., was named the 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Team Coach of the Year, sponsored by Municipal, during the live show on July 31.

The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Over 800 athletes were honored and winners for 29 sports and other special awards were announced during the live show, which was hosted by former NFL tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis.

Coaching at a school where football state championships are the expectation, not the goal, Campanile earned his first ring as head coach at Bergen Catholic behind a 12-0 season. It was the football team’s first perfect season in 24 years.

The Crusaders finished the year with a resounding win over Don Bosco in New Jersey’s Non-Public A state game. They finished No. 3 in USA TODAY’s final Super 25 poll, behind only California prep power Mater Dei and Texas Class 6A powerhouse Westlake High.

Few can give their programs the kind of personal investment as Campanile, who was named a finalist for the All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year honor and is always quick to deflect credit from himself to his players, especially his seniors.

Campanile beat finalists David Peavy of Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, and David Zimmerman of Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. Peavy, whose program is aligned with the best in national prep basketball, led Duncanville to a 3-peat championship in Texas Class 6A. Zimmerman was named National Large Public School Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association after leading his team to Pennsylvania’s Class 4A state title with a 26-0 record.