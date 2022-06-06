Daily Sports Smile: High school football player shares special moment with brother

What's stronger than the bond of brotherhood?

That special connection was on display this weekend as high school football player Dae'jon Shanks posted a video where he showed his little brother his first Division I scholarship offer. In the clip, the little brother is lying on a bed in a room surrounded by football jerseys and various memorabilia. When Shanks shows his brother his phone, his eyes light up with joy. It's a moment you just have to see for yourself.

The clip, posted to Shanks' Twitter account on Friday, has 3.1 million views as of Sunday evening. It's been picked up by Bleacher Report, where an additional half a million people were touched by the moment.

Shanks has played multiple positions at Bradford High School in Starke, Florida, where he's set to graduate in 2024. According to his Hudl page, he's played wide receiver and cornerback and his recent highlights and other recruiting sites have him listed as a quarterback. He was a key threat heading into last year's playoffs where he was one of several Tornadoes who had more than 300 yards receiving. Shanks wears No.6, which leads to his nickname "6ixx."

He's shared on his social media that the first school to give him an offer (and presumably the offer he showed his brother), was the University of South Florida. He's also received an offer from Iowa State University.

No matter where 6ixx goes, it seems a school is going to get a multi-talented player with a big heart.