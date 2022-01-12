Mali defeats Tunisia in chaotic AFCON match after referee twice signaled full time

The third time's the charm. Maybe.

Tunisia and Mali descended into chaos in the final 15 minutes of the opening Group F match of the 2021 African Cup of Nations that has prompted a protest against the referee.

With Mali leading 1-0, referee Janny Sikazwe blew the full-time whistle with 85 minutes showing on the television clock. Despite not being the regulation 90 minutes, and not considering stoppage time for video review, a red card and a hydration break, Sikazwe signaled the end to the disapproval of the Tunisian sideline.

After some protests from Tunisia national team coach Mondher Kebaier, Sikazwe restarted the game by rolling the ball to the Tunisia goalkeeper. Players continued with confusion on their faces.

Four minutes later, after a controversial red card to Malian midfielder EL Bilal Toure in the 87th minute for a mild infraction, the referee ended the game for a second time — this time appearing seconds short of the full 90 minutes and added time.

Sikazwe, who has refereed Club and FIFA World Cup finals, had multiple controversial calls during the match, including the red card and two calls for handball penalties. Mali striker Ibrahima Kone scored his awarded penalty, while Tunisia did not.

The game clock seen on television was not shown to the crowd at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Cameroon. Upset with the ending of the match during Africa's main international men's soccer tournament, Tunisia headed to the locker room with the result final.

Or was it.

During Mali national team coach Mohamed Magassouba's press conference, more than 20 minutes after the second full-time whistle, Confederation of African Football officials stopped the session to indicate that the final three minutes of the competition could still be played.

The Mali national team returned to the pitch in full uniform as fourth official Helder Martins de Carvalho took the head referee job for the remainder of the game. But Tunisia never re-emerged after the 40-minute delay and Mali was awarded the 1-0 victory.

The saga continued as the stadium was cleared before the next Group F game between Gambia and Mauritania. Tunisia filed a protest against the confederation, regarding Sikazwe refereeing, according to data journalist Owuraku Ampofo.