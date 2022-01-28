Fullback 'superpowers' keep U.S. men competitive in hunt for World Cup berth

Call them a superpower, like United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter did Thursday.

Or aptly label them “The Force,” in honor of left back Antonee “Jedi” Robinson — he prefers the Star Wars themed endearment to his given name.

But whatever you call them, the national team’s high-flying fullbacks have made a major impact during Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We call our fullbacks our superpower," Berhalter said after a 1-0 win over El Salvador. "We do that because they produce. They give assists and goals."

The goals have come from a committee rather than one standout scorer, due in part to the auditioning group of young strikers vying for a consistent starting spot. In nine qualifying games, the U.S. has scored 13 goals from eight different players and one forced own goal against Costa Rica. Chelsea winger and national team star Christian Pulisic has one goal, as does Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

On paper, it should be the USMNT’s midfield — featuring young talent Yunus Musah, national team powerhouse Tyler Adams and the creativity of McKennie with Pulisic on the wing — calling the shots, but the qualifiers for the U.S. have been about contributions and corrections across the field.

The superpower fullbacks have scored or assisted six of the 13 goals; Robinson has two goals and an assist, Sergiño Dest has a goal and an assist and veteran DeAndre Yedlin has an assist. Fullbacks are a clear value to the current style of play, but of the original 28 players called in, only Robinson, Dest, Yedlin and Brooks Lennon regularly play the position for their clubs. Robinson is also the only natural left back.

“Gregg said he wanted me to be really positive and attacking, '' Robinson said. “He has always said that the fullbacks are really important, and we see ourselves as part of the team that wants to get involved with the goals and assists. Luckily we have been doing that, and we will keep going.”

It was Robinson’s 52nd-minute, clean-up goal that made the difference Thursday against El Salvador. The U.S. remains second only to Canada in The Octagonal — the name of the eight-nation group from Concacaf chasing three World Cup spots and one fourth-place playoff spot.

As winger Tim Weah sprinted up the right side of the field with the ball from McKennie, Robinson slipped into the open area at the edge of the opposite side of the penalty box. When Salvadoran goalkeeper Mario González blocked Weah’s initial shot and Pulisic tangled with defenders in front of the net, forward Jesús Ferreira headed a ball to Robinson for the goal.

Robinson landed a backflip and faked a tight hamstring before strutting it out in celebration.

“I let it drop under the defender's legs and took it in and tried to shoot myself,” Weah said. “Antonee was at the right spot at the right time, and he was clutch and finished it off.”

Robinson’s timing and placement weren’t serendipitous. It was by design, the same way Dest had an opportunity at the top of the box to send one of his signature top-drawer shots into the net three months earlier in the same stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

“Our fullbacks are great for us and they are a big part of how we play, especially when we are dropping our midfielders lower,” Berhalter said. “We put an emphasis on our fullbacks arriving in the penalty box because we know we have that midfield line that is supporting them.”

Despite mystical weapons on the flanks, the U.S. was not dominant against El Salvador. For the fifth time during this World Cup qualifying cycle, the USMNT had to rally to score in the second half after blanking in the first half.

“I wouldn’t say this was our best game. We didn’t finish enough of the chances that we had," Berhalter said. "I didn’t think our press was as connected as it needed to be.”

In a double round-robin tournament format, with the top performers earning a place in the World Cup, a win and three points is the most important result. While the U.S. (5-1-3, 18 points) completed the job at home Thursday, a colossal matchup against No. 1 placed Canada (5-0-4, 19 points) awaits Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in a frigid Hamilton, Ontario.

"The big picture of this game is we are still in a very good position in World Cup qualifying,” Berhalter said. “Now it’s time to regroup and come up with a plan to attack Canada.”