Daily Sports Smile: USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, fiancée Ashley hold gender reveal at Gillette Stadium

U.S. men’s national soccer team goalkeeper Matt Turner is expanding his family. Turner and his fiancée, Ashley, are expecting a child in July. The happy couple shared the news through social media this week.

On Saturday, the couple held a gender reveal at Gillette Stadium. Turner currently plays with the New England Revolution. Ashley is a former New England Patriots cheerleader and is a successful businesswoman.

In front of the Revolution faithful, Ashley kicked a soccer ball and it was revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy. The couple celebrated the moment on the field to the cheer of the remaining crowd.

Revolution reporter Elizabeth Pehota captured the special reveal on the pitch.

Turner made his MLS debut in 2018. He embarks on a new campaign with the Revolution. The club went 22-5-7 and won the Supporters’ Shield last season.

In 16 international appearances, Turner has won 12 games and recorded 11 shutouts with the national team.

This summer, Turner will head overseas to play for Arsenal in the Premier League. He will remain with the Revolution for half the season. He will also play in the CONCACAF Champions League.

There is also the remaining World Cup Qualifiers in late March against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

It has been an incredible rise for Turner. He told USA TODAY Sports+ that he is ready for the challenge of the next level.

“When I first started, I was trying to become a professional soccer player, most teams said 'no,'” Turner said. “No one ever really took me seriously, so I’m not going over there just to collect a check and ride off into the sunset.”

Turner will now get to celebrate with his growing family. It’s the latest chapter in the rise of the USMNT goalkeeper and emerging superstar.