Daily Sports Smile: MLS fans welcome Charlotte FC with record attendance in home debut

Charlotte FC is the newest team in Major League Soccer, and they have already left a sizeable impression around the league.

On Saturday, 74,479 fans packed Bank of America Stadium to get a first look at the soccer club. The crowd attendance set a new MLS record.

As a result, the atmosphere was electric from the opening minute.

Fireworks filled the air. New chants emerged. The National Anthem was exciting as everyone joined in unity after the sound system malfunctioned.

The massive debut was a special welcome into Charlotte. Despite falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy on the pitch, Charlotte FC coach Miguel Ramírez said the crowd’s energy was felt all night.

“I’m the happiest coach in the world,” Ramírez said during his postgame press conference. “I can’t describe with words the energy. I would like to thank everyone who joined us. It really was a party. … Thank you, North Carolina, South Carolina, Charlotte and everyone that came today.”

Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey agreed. He called the home debut a memorable moment in his career.

“This was the best game I’ve been a part of my entire life,” Lindsey told the team’s official website. “Before walking off the pitch I sat right in the middle of the pitch just trying to soak it all in... I’m so proud of myself and the team and how we played.”

This offseason, Charlotte FC has branded their inaugural season in many ways. As Ramírez alluded, the team wanted to bring a fun environment to the city. The addition of another professional team in Charlotte is important.

The city currently has the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets among the top professional leagues.

Charlotte FC adds a new element for the city. Fans will be able to showcase their love of soccer and the MLS in a way that shines a spotlight on the sport.