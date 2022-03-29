Daily Sports Smile: San Diego Wave FC thanks fans after inaugural home game

The San Diego Wave FC held their inaugural home game in style. The Wave welcomed a sellout crowd at Torero Stadium for their home debut against the Portland Thorns FC.

The crowd brought the electricity in a big way. There were loud cheers and special signs supporting the new team. The energy inspired the Wave throughout the match. The crowd was enthusiastic despite the Thorns earning a 1-0 victory in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup.

"It was awesome," Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan told reporters after the game. "We could feel it and it was like having a 12th man out there. I could appreciate the people behind the goal. They were just giving everything, and we need that every week."

The Wave joined the NWSL this season. The roster is filled with talented players including superstars Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper. Former United States Women’s National Soccer Team coach Jill Ellis also has a big role as team president in the front office.

The Wave will open the 2022 NWSL season against the Houston Dash. Home games will be played at Torero Stadium to begin the year. The Wave intend to move over to the new Snapdragon Stadium upon completion this fall.

"We need the San Diego spirit with us as I think this city is so special," Sheridan said. "As much as we can give everything, we want the city to be a part of this. We know that is going to hurt other teams coming here and having this atmosphere."

The Wave will continue play in the NWSL Challenge Cup against Angel City FC on April 2.