Daily Sports Smile: Liverpool, Manchester United fans honor memory of Cristiano Ronaldo's son

The chorus of "You'll Never Walk Alone" rang through the stands of Anfield Tuesday during Liverpool's eventual 4-0 victory over Manchester United.

But the singing of home team's unofficial anthem wasn't for the English Premier League-leading Reds.

Instead, fans attending Tuesday's match applauded in unison to honor the memory of United star Cristiano Ronaldo's late son.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their newborn son Monday. The team later announced Ronaldo would not play against Liverpool the following day.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the team's statement read.

Typically rivals, Liverpool and United supporters joined together for the melodious moment in the seventh minute of the game — also the number Ronaldo wears on his jersey — with applause and song.

"My moment of the game was the seventh minute when the whole stadium showed pure class, so many things are much more important in life than football," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game. "We feel for Cristiano and his family. That was my moment of the game."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared they were expecting twins in October. The couple have two kids together, including their newborn daughter.

Players from both teams also wore black armbands during the game to show support for Ronaldo and his family.