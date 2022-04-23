Daily Sports Smile: Orlando Pride honor NASA program with special 2022 NWSL jersey

The Orlando Pride are taking flight with the launch of their "Luna" jersey.

The uniform, which the Pride will wear for the 2022-23 National Women's Soccer League season, continues the team's interstellar theme. It incorporates imagery of the moon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the last lunar landing while looking toward an inclusive future.

The overall look is inspired by NASA's Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, which is working toward landing the first woman and person of color on the moon by 2025.

"Like the history makers the Luna Kit pays tribute to, we’re excited to see our players wear this jersey on the field to continue inspiring the next generation of groundbreakers and pioneers," Orlando Pride SVP of Brand and Marketing Pedro Araujo said in the team's release.

The Luna kits embody the club's proximity to the Space Coast in Florida and come a year after the successful release of the team's "Ad Astra" jerseys. Those uniforms had a star theme and honored the women who laid the foundations for space exploration — including Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.

"We’re proud to again bring a kit to our fans and our players that represents something bigger than soccer," Araujo said.

The jerseys will serve as the club’s secondary kit this season and are primarily "Astronaut White." They have a grey moon with orbital rings on the front and the words "To the Moon" on the inside collar.

The lower-left corner of the shirt also includes a depiction of the Greek goddess Artemis, who is the mythical twin sister of Apollo and the namesake of the aforementioned NASA program. The goddess of the Moon shoots a bow and arrow to symbolize power of perfect aim.

Orlando went all out for the rollout of their new kits, returning to the Kennedy Space Center for a promotional photoshoot at the Apollo and Saturn V Center's "Race to the Moon" exhibit.

The Pride opens its NWSL regular season at home Sunday, May 1 at Exploria Stadium against NJ/NY Gotham FC.