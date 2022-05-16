Daily Sports Smile: Former Washington Spirit defender receives championship ring

Players get traded. It's part of any sport.

The first game against a former team — with players you used to fight for and are now battling against — can be awkward. But there was no bad blood Sunday between Angel City FC defender Paige Nielsen and the reigning NWSL champion Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Spirit owner Michele Kang, captain Andi Sullivan, Tori Huster and Aubrey Kingsbury presented Nielsen with a personalized 2021 championship ring before the game Sunday. Nielsen played for Washington during its championship run.

The defender made 38 appearances in her three season with the Spirit. Though she had limited minutes down the stretch in 2021, the defender was a leader, helping Washington secure its first franchise championship.

The Spirit's battle was on and off the field last season. In 2021, their former coach was fired after an investigation into alleged violations of the NWSL’s anti-harassment policy, the league forced Washington to forfeit two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak and there were public rifts between the former team leadership and current majority owner Kang.

But the team and player made it through victorious.

While the Spirit collectively celebrated their 2021 championship with rings and a banner after the 2022 home opener May 1, Kang did not forget the players who moved on in the offseason.

Angel City FC selected Nielsen in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft. During Sunday's game, she came on during stoppage time against the Spirit. Angel City handed the defending champions their second loss under coach Kris Ward.