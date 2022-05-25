Daily Sports Smile: Angel City FC partners with Tigres Femenil in historic deal

Angel City FC is spreading its wings across countries as it announced a partnership Tuesday with Liga MX's Tigres Femenil. The two clubs will face off in a friendly match August 10 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Angel City FC season-ticket holders will automatically receive tickets to the match as part of their package.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the deal, the first of its kind between the United States and Mexico, also includes a game to be played in Monterrey, Mexico next season and has a community-based focus that will emphasize fan engagement and civic responsibility.

“We think about two things: the community and our players,” Angel City president Julie Uhrman said. “We want our players to play the best clubs in the league and show that Angel City is one of the best teams in the world. And we want to play games that our fans and our communities are going to really love. We think there’s an overlap between us and Tigres. And it’ll just be an incredible experience, something that hasn’t happened for women’s soccer in a long time.”

Angel City FC is in its inaugural year in the NWSL and has already been making an impact in the community. Their ownership and investment group includes entrepreneurs Uhrman and Kara Nortman, actresses Natalie Portman, Uzo Aduba and Jessica Chastain and singer Christina Aguilera.

Star forward Christen Press was the first player to sign to the club's roster. The $500 million deal brought her back home to Los Angeles after previously playing in Chicago and Utah and as a member of the United States national team.

Tigres have already built a legacy as a winning club as they've won four championships, the most since Liga MX Femenil was established in December 2016.

The men's game in the United States has also sought to expand relations with Mexico as last year's MLS All-Star game featured the league's best players against those of Liga MX. The two leagues also expanded their Leagues Cup championship to include every team in both organizations.