Daily Sports Smile: Kansas City Current celebrate record crowd

The Kansas City Current is in the second season of its second iteration in the midwest, but they are already making noise.

The hype around the team was on full display Saturday when the KC Current hosted San Diego Wave FC for a matchup in front of the largest NWSL crowd in Kansas City history with 7,954 people at Children's Mercy Park.

The game, which was also Pride Night, was a back-and-forth match that saw forwards Elyse Bennett and Kristen Hamilton trade goals with superstar Alex Morgan to end in a 2-2 draw.

“The energy that the crowd gave us and the energy from the fans is also something that’s huge, and we’ll continue to need throughout the season,” Bennett said in a press release. “I think that we feed off of that and each other and the energy that we put in is shown.”

The Current formed in Dec. 2020 as an NWSL expansion team. They announced plans in October to build the first-ever stadium specifically for a women's soccer team, which is expected to open in 2024. The latest designs, released in May, show the stadium on a 7.08-acre site with a 11,500-fans capacity.

In May, the NWSL experienced record attendance for an opening weekend when an average of 10,000 fans attended each game. The highest-attended NWSL game to date was in August when 27,248 fans watched the OL Reign — led by United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe — defeat the Portland Thorns 2-1 in Seattle.

The international attendance record for a women's soccer game was set in March when 91,553 fans packed Camp Nou to watch the Champions League matchup between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The previous record was set in 1999 with 90,185 fans in attendance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California for the World Cup final between the United States and China.