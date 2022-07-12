Liverpool FC debuts 'dizzying' new away kit for 2022-23 Premier League season

The Reds have a new look.

Liverpool FC released a new away kit it debuted Tuesday in a preseason match against Manchester United.

The Premier League club said the new jersey takes inspiration from "the city’s vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the ’90s dance music scene."

The white jersey features an iridescent, wavy design that Liverpool FC calls "dizzying." The club is expected to wear them for all away games during the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool FC posted a promotional video for their latest offering featuring local DJ/producer Yousef, among others.

Fans hoping to rock the new kit can purchase it in a pre-sale promotion right now. The full release comes August 12, the club said.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is celebrating its 130th anniversary this season. Regular-season play begins August 6 when Liverpool FC takes on Fulham.

