Daily Sports Smile: Sam Kerr becomes first woman to grace cover of EA's FIFA

EA Sports took a step toward inclusivity in the gaming world, featuring Australian forward Sam Kerr on its soccer video game cover.

The company revealed its FIFA 23 cover Monday with the Chelsea forward seated alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé — for his third consecutive year.

"Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership," the cover release says.

Kerr was awarded the Professional Footballers’ Association women's player of the year in June. She had 20 goals this season, leading her league and earning her seventh Golden Boot in six years as the top scorer in the WSL, W-League, and NWSL.

She has won three straight Super League titles with Chelsea after joining the club in the middle of the 2019-2020 campaign. In her second season in London, Kerr scored 28 goals.

Kerr's best year was perhaps 2019 when she scored a record five goals for the Australian national team in the World Cup. Four of the goals came in a victory over Jamaica where she became the first Australian player to score a hat trick in the global competition.

That year, she was also named the NWSL MVP, scoring 19 goals in 23 games for the Chicago Red Stars and led the team to the championship game. Kerr won two ESPY Awards and was a nominee for two of soccer's most prestigious honors, FIFA's Best Women’s Player and the Ballon d’Or.

Kerr is the current captain for the Matildas. The Australian national team co-hosts the World Cup next year.

USWNT star Alex Morgan was previously on the cover of the FIFA 16 United States release, which was the first year gamers were able to play as a women's national team.

FIFA 23 marks the end of the video game's partnership with the sport's governing body. After this edition, the game will be called EA Sports FC.

NBA 2K made a similar move last month, revealing Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on a cover of an edition of NBA 2K23.