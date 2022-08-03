Daily Sports Smile: Christian Pulisic reunites with Make-A-Wish fan four years after first meeting

A trip stateside sparked a special reunion four years in the making for United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic and a fan.

The Chelsea winger first met Colin Donaldson in 2018 during an International Champions Cup match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Back then, Pulisic was a member of Borussia Dortmund, and Donaldson — 14 at the time — was battling Burkitt Lymphoma. Make-A-Wish Foundation facilitated Donaldson's trip, where the teenager did the pre-game coin flip and took a picture with all the members of Dortmund. Pulisic, who scored two goals in BVB's 3-1 win, took the kit off his back and signed it as a gift for Donaldson.

Pulisic returned to Charlotte last month as a member of Chelsea and got to meet Donaldson once again. The soccer player gifted him a jersey from his Premier League club. But Donaldson was the one who shared perhaps the best gift of the day: the 18-year-old is now cancer free.

In 2018, Pulisic was the one uplifting Donaldson's spirit while he underwent cancer treatments.

"I can't even explain it, it's been amazing," Donaldson said in a video posted by the Bundesliga club. "They've all been so kind to me and I don't even know, it's out of this world."

"What I do on the pitch is nothing compared to what he does," Pulisic shared. "He fights every day and it's amazing to see what he's gone through. Just for me to make him happy by giving him my jersey and have him meet the team and have him watch the game feels even better than scoring two goals or whatever, so it's great."

Make-A-Wish calls their reunion an "awe-inspiring" moment and said "Colin credits his wish for giving him the strength he needed to keep fighting his battle with cancer."

Pulisic scored Chelsea's lone goal during regulation of last month's friendly, but the team was upset in penalty kicks against MLS' newest club, Charlotte FC. He scored six goals in the Premier League last year. The 2022-23 season starts this weekend. Chelsea face Everton on Saturday.