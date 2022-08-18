Daily Sports Smile: Nottingham Forest FC celebrates first Premier League win in 23 years

Nottingham Forest FC gave its fans a reason to cheer Sunday, doing something it hadn't in more than 23 years.

The team won a game in the English Premier League.

Forward Taiwo Awoniyi's first-half goal helped secure Forest's first top-flight win since 1999. The club was able to hang on in the second half to defeat West Ham United 1-0 at City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

"We were never going to say it's just the first home (match), it was more than that," Forest coach Steve Cooper told the Nottingham Post. "You could see since we got promoted everyone was waiting for this game. We knew it was very important."

Forest was last relegated out of the Premier League in 1999 and returned to the top league this season after winning the 2022 Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town.

Fans had been waiting to see the club, which was founded in 1865, make its long-awaited return. The home crowd was electric for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time.

"I spoke to the players and said that we had probably three generations of supporters here today," Cooper said. "We had people here who remember the real glory days, a new generation whose first Premier League game this was and the ones in between."

Forest, which also goes by the nickname "the Reds," ended the dramatic day by announcing the arrival of Swiss player Remo Freuler, who transferred from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

The Reds travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.