Deciphering cryptic comments about Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' futures. The odds are in

This is the first NFL postseason since 2009 that does not include Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers in a conference championship game. The sentiment is out with the old and in with the new.

But are they all the way out?

Odds released by BetOnline list seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady as a -1500 favorite to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback following Sunday's 30-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After sharing cryptic comments to both NBC before the game and to reporters after it, Brady, 44, is a +600 underdog to not return to Tampa Bay, which lost receiving leader Chris Godwin to injury late in the season.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady told reporters after the game. "We will take it day-by-day and kind of see where we are at."

Earlier in the week, he told NBC in a production meeting his ideal route to ending his career would arrive while “winning the Super Bowl."

"I don’t know that’s this year. I’d love to end on a Super Bowl, but I think I’ll know when I know," he said. "But there’s a lot that’s inconclusive.”

Brady led the Buccaneers back from a 27-3 hole, tying the game in the final minute before Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found his favorite receiver Cooper Kupp for a lengthy reception to set up the winning field goal.

Brady is favored to win the MVP award over Rodgers after passing for 5,316 regular-season yards, 43 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

As for Rodgers, 38, dismayed Saturday after his fourth playoff loss to his hometown San Francisco 49ers, he told reporters, “I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.”

That prompted BetOnline to post a proposition bet asking, “Will Aaron Rodgers be on the Packers Week 1, 2022?”

“Yes” is a +160 underdog and “no” is a -225 favorite.

Rodgers flirted with the idea of leaving Green Bay following his disagreements with General Manager Brian Gutekunst for drafting backup quarterback Jordan Love in 2020. Rodgers has one year left on his contract with the Packers, who could also lose Rodgers’ favorite receiver, free agent Davante Adams.

Will Rodgers retire?

BetOnline asked its players, and set “yes” as a +700 underdog and “no” as a -2000 favorite.

As for that ultimate question of where Rodgers would land should he leave Green Bay before next season, the Denver Broncos are positioned as the 5/2 betting favorite after the playoff absence quarterbacked by Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger heading to retirement, are the 7/2 second choice followed by the Miami Dolphins at 9/2. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a candidate for both the Broncos’ and Dolphins’ head coaching vacancies.

The fourth choice in the Rodgers derby is the Philadelphia Eagles at 11/2 followed by the Cleveland Browns at 15/2, while the Las Vegas Raiders are 9/1.

As for other uncertain items exposed by the playoffs, BetOnline has a prop asking, “Will the NFL change its overtime format for 2022?” following the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-possession OT touchdown that eliminated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 Sunday night.

“No change” is the -200 favorite while “in the playoffs only” is +140 and “in both the regular season and playoffs” is +350.

Along with Rodgers, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled while watching his top-seeded team bow to the Cincinnati Bengals.

So BetOnline asks, “Will Tannehill be the Titans’ starting quarterback in the first week of 2022?”

“Yes” is -400 while “no” is +250.

