Cincinnati Bengals on brink of defying 200/1 Super Bowl odds

Defying a +7.5-point spread to dismiss Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium was astounding enough.

By doing so, the Cincinnati Bengals moved to the precipice of fulfilling an even more daunting uphill climb.

At one point early in the season, Cincinnati’s odds to win the Super Bowl were 200/1 at sportsbooks, including the Las Vegas Superbook.

Jay Kornegay, the Superbook’s race and sportsbook director, said he took 17 bets on the Bengals at 200/1, but declined to disclose the total value of the bets.

Tipico had the Bengals' odds as high as 40/1 at one point this season.

Cincinnati secured a road win Sunday over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game after taking down the top-seeded Tennessee Titans at their home last week. But the Bengals started the season 1-1 following a 20-17 Week 2 loss to the woeful Chicago Bears.

From there, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and his team found their footing to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers and rout the Baltimore Ravens, asserting themselves as a contender.

Despite a disappointing Halloween loss to the last-place New York Jets and back-to-back ensuing defeats to the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, the Bengals went on to win three straight — including a 34-31 triumph over the Chiefs — and clinch the division.

Despite obvious potential, the long odds were deserved.

The Bengals languished for 30 years without winning a playoff game before defeating the Las Vegas Raiders Jan. 15, and they haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 1988, when they were defeated for a second time by Joe Montana.

The situation turned perilous Sunday when the Chiefs forced a tie on a last-second field goal duringregulation and again won the overtime coin toss after doing so last week against Buffalo.

But Mahomes threw an interception, and Cincinnati drove downfield to set up Evan McPherson’s winning field goal, extending their opportunity to overcome what appeared to be insurmountable odds.

In what's known as look-ahead lines, oddsmakers set the Bengals as 3.5-point underdogs in a potential meeting against the NFC West-champion Los Angeles Rams and 2.5-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers. Those teams battled for the NFC Championship late Sunday evening.

“Big win for us,” Burrow said after stopping the Chiefs' bid to appear in a third consecutive Super Bowl.

One more Bengals' victory — as some bettors will attest — would be even bigger.