Betting Super Bowl 2022: Early numbers favor Rams over Bengals. Here's how to win big

Standing atop the blur of all those numbers arriving via the boom of expanded online sports betting is the most substantial figure of the sporting year.

The Super Bowl point spread.

“The Super Bowl is unique because everyone has an opinion on that game,” said Jeff Stoneback, BetMGM’s vice president of trading. “And even if they don’t, they’ll throw some money on it.”

Led by the addition of legalized sports betting in New York — where a staggering $150 million in wagers were made during the first weekend of action this month — Americans will bet on the Super Bowl in record-setting droves this year.

Beyond the offering of hundreds of proposition bets and the over-under total, the public’s attention first fixates on the game’s point spread, which was set Sunday night.

Early numbers established the host Los Angeles Rams as 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for the Feb. 13 final at SoFi Stadium. Tipico Sportsbook put the Rams at -4.5.

Maintaining a decades-long tradition, one of the first to post the number was Jay Kornegay and his staff at the Las Vegas Superbook. They leaned on power-ranking programs, algorithms and years of bookmaking knowledge to finalize the spread immediately after the Rams clinched the NFC Championship 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Every time we post a number, the goal is to make both sides appealing to the bettors," Kornegay said. “That’s easier said than done.”

That’s particularly true in the Super Bowl.

Typically, bookmakers obsess over how the wisest of bettors — known as sharps — will treat their point spreads. In this case, the involvement of the recreational “public” bettor crushes the sharps’ influence.

“You have so many others who might only make one wager during the entire football season, and it’s on this one,” Kornegay said.

Added Stoneback: “Sharp money gets buried by the public money in the Super Bowl.”

That means the bookmakers know what’s coming.

“We are at full confidence in our own number,” Kornegay said.

The public will migrate to the favored Rams and to betting the over on Tipico's 49.5-point total, while those recreational players who like the Bengals will bet them as a moneyline proposition to win the game straight up — an option that provides a slightly better payoff should it hit.

The Bengals are +165 moneyline and Rams are -205 at Tipico. That means you can bet $100 on the Bengals to win straight up and win $165, and similarly bet $205 on the Rams to win $100.

“The moneyline on both sides will stand as our most popular bets of the year,” FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy said.

It was obvious a narrow spread would arrive as soon as last weekend’s divisional-round games concluded. Many books set “first-look” Super Bowl lines, and all four potential matchups ranged between 2.5 and 3.5 points.

“They were all really close (spreads) and very competitive matchups, dependent upon the performances we saw on Sunday,” Kornegay said.

The Bengals, after winning their first playoff game in 30 years this postseason, advance to their first Super Bowl since 1988, when they lost to San Francisco and Joe Montana for a second time.

Led by sophomore quarterback and former No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, long-suffering Cincinnati rallied back from confronting staggering 200/1 odds early in the season after losing to the woeful Chicago Bears.

In trading rooms across the land, bookmakers scrutinize all those details to establish a final number that may vary from their own opinion of who’s going to win and by how much.

“We’re not in there saying, ‘I think this team is going to kill that team,’” Kornegay explained. “It’s more a matter of saying, ‘This is a solid number that’s going to receive quality two-way action.’ It’s all about getting to the right number.”

Once the number posts, sharp players routinely pounce with heavy wagers on whatever side they prefer, knowing there could be volatility with the figure because of the massive public involvement boosted by the gates opening in more than 20 states.

The American Gaming Association estimated last season 23.2 million people in the U.S. bet $4.3 billion on the Super Bowl — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chiefs — with 9.6 million people betting in legal books.

This year, with the addition of New York, Arizona, Louisiana and several other states permitting online betting, more than 36 million customers with access to online sports betting can now legally wager on Super Bowl 56.

The season began with New Jersey announcing a then-record $1 billion in online sports betting in September, and now comes the game that captivates the nation.

A peek back to last year provides a glimpse of the advantage the books possess thanks to the frenzy of money-to-burn Super Bowl betting. In Nevada, the books won a 9.2% return.

The bookmakers’ ideal outcome is for the favorite to win and not cover the point spread.

Should the spread increase due to recreational bettors’ typical distaste for the underdog, all the better for the books, which also tend to improve their position by shaving odds off the ‘dog’s moneyline.

“For us, it’s old hat. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’ve been doing this all season,” Kornegay said.

The bettors’ openings, then, are to reverse course. This season, for instance, has featured more under totals than overs.

“The Super Bowl total is a number that’s usually inflated a bit. We know what the public likes to do,” Stoneback said.

So, if the total escalates, there’s value in following the season’s trend and playing the under.

Additionally, bettors should pay attention if the favorite’s moneyline odds improve because of the traffic supporting the underdog’s moneyline.

Later this week, the books will reveal more proposition wagers. FanDuel promises “hundreds,” and there is opportunity in shopping the books’ varying over-unders on passing, rushing and receiving yards.

Too extreme of a difference could allow a bettor to “middle” the number, winning props on one book's over and another’s under.

All the while, the dollars will roll in on the point spread, leaving Kornegay and his peers to prepare for an unprecedented storm of activity.

“I'm not going to say the opening number is irrelevant, but the market always settles in," he said. "Keep in mind that 80% of the handle comes in during the last couple of days.

“This year, especially, movement will happen.”