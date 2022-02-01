Could Jimmy Garoppolo replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Life without Tom Brady in the NFL officially began Tuesday. The quarterback announced his retirement, creating a void felt most deeply by the team he departs — the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What the Buccaneers will do to replace the seven-time Super Bowl champion quickly became a source of speculation, with one bookmaker, BetOnline, casting Brady’s former New England Patriots’ teammate Jimmy Garoppolo as the 4/1 favorite to replace him.

Behind Garoppolo, who bowed out in the NFC Championship as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz at 11/2 and outgoing Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at 23/4.

The Bucs’ existing third-string quarterback Kyle Trask is positioned at 6/1 and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is 13/2.

Behind Rodgers is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at 8/1 and former MVP Cam Newton at 10/1, along with Raiders’ backup Marcus Mariota and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Brady leaves after posting the best season of any NFL quarterback, pacing the Buccaneers to the NFC South title with 43 touchdown passes, 5,316 yards and a 102.1 passer rating.

He directed Tampa Bay to a wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles then guided the Buccaneers to a stirring fourth-quarter divisional-round rally against the Los Angeles Rams before the eventual NFC champions won on the game’s final play.

Brady closes this chapter of his career that included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl triumphs, 10 Super Bowl appearances, three MVP awards and a shot to win this year at age 44.

“I’ve done a of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady wrote in his retirement statement. “I am so proud of what we have achieved … it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

As for what he’ll do next, BetOnline made participating in the golf tournament, “The Match,” as the favorite for Brady’s next 2022 appearance at 5/4 odds.

Behind that are joining Peyton Manning as a guest on his broadcast at 3/2, joining ESPN’s College Gameday for a Michigan game at 3/1 and serving as an NFL broadcast analyst 13/4.

Joining an NFL coaching staff? That’s 20/1.

As for other proposition bets, BetOnline asked if Brady’s longtime friend and tight end will retire before the start of the 2022 season. “Yes” is a 1/5 favorite and “no” is 3/1.

Will Tampa Bay qualify for the 2022 playoffs? “Yes” is a +110 underdog and “no” is -140.

