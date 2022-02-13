Betting Super Bowl 56: Rams attract late action as Odell Beckham MVP bets flood in

Those who run the nation’s online sportsbooks kept talking this week about the rush of business they’d enjoy as kickoff to Super Bowl 56 neared.

That swarm of activity is underway now, and Tipico Sportsbook revealed its top play is “no touchback on the first kickoff,” which will return +120 (win back $120 on a $100 wager).

PROP BET: 56 incredible prop bets to wager on during Super Bowl 2022

After that, the attention is on wide receivers. The Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. is drawing +140 action as an anytime touchdown scorer, while Cincinnati rookie Ja’Marr Chase is +110 as an anytime touchdown scorer.

A couple longshots – the +3000 offering that a Super Bowl-record 76+ points will be scored in the game and the +1500 odds on a receiver finishing with a record 15+ receptions – also occupy top-five popularity.

At BetMGM, Director of Trading Jeff Stoneback reports his book’s most popular bet is the over on Rams receiver Cooper Kupp’s 107.5 receiving yards.

BetMGM customers also descended upon the over on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s 11.5 rushing yards and the over on Beckham’s 64.5 receiving yards.

BOOK IT: Illegal neighborhood bookies alive and well leading to lucrative Super Bowl LVI

Bettors are also pursuing wagers on Beckham or Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald to win Super Bowl 56 MVP.

At Bally’s Interactive, Jay Rood tells USA Today Sports+ late action is on the Rams, with an estimated 60% of bets on the game’s under.

The Rams have increased to a -4.5-point favorite, a full-point gain within the last 24 hours.

A generous portion of the Rams’ money is focused on them winning by a comfortable margin or blowout, Rood said.

The great majority of first-half point-spread bets are on the Rams, said Rood, and Bally’s greatest liability is Beckham scoring the game’s first touchdown.

As for the Bengals, Tipico reports these are the hottest bets focused on the surprising AFC North champions who started the season with odds as lofty as 200/1 after finishing 4-11-1 last season:

Following Chase as an anytime touchdown scorer is under 1.5 passing touchdowns for Burrow (+135); Tee Higgins surpassing 5.5 receptions (+100); more than 6.5 Bengals to record a reception (-115); and Chase to tally more yards than Beckham (-130).

Tipico’s “LSU Special,” with Beckham, Burrow and Chase each scoring a touchdown is a top-10 choice at +2600.

Burrow’s rushing is also popular at Tipico, with his over-3.5 rushing attempts an attractive offering, along with running back Joe Mixon nabbing more than 3.5 receptions (+120) and Burrow completing more than 24.5 passes (-110).

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).