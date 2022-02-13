Super Bowl 57 odds revealed: Chiefs, Bills co-favorites

The glory of the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 is still coursing through the hearts of the victors.

And now everyone else in the league renews a dream of hope they’ll win Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.

Tipico Sportsbook Sunday night unveiled its future-book odds for next season, with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs slotted as +650 co-favorites.

The AFC rivals battled to what many viewed as the best game of the past season, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rallied his team from a field-goal deficit with 13 seconds remaining to claim a thrilling 42-36 overtime victory Jan. 23 and a fourth consecutive AFC Championship appearance.

The Chiefs then squandered an 18-point lead against the Bengals, losing the conference title game in overtime.

Following their come-from-behind victory Sunday, the champion Rams are the 12/1 third choice, followed by the 13/1 Bengals.

Tipico, for now, lists the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers and returning NFC title-game participant San Francisco 49ers at 13/1.

While there’s uncertainty over whether MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will stay in Green Bay or depart via trade before his free-agent year, the Packers are posted at 15/1 along with another popular team among casual bettors, the defending NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys.

Seven teams follow at 20/1, including the Denver Broncos, who at this hour are the favorite to land a traded Rodgers. Also, there are the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The New Orleans Saints, now without retired coach Sean Payton, and Cleveland Browns are at 30/1.

The 40/1 list includes the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings — who’ll name Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell their new coach this week — are all 50/1. Atlanta, Carolina and the Chicago Bears are 60/1.

The New York Giants, starting over with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach, are a staggering 80/1, followed by the field of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans at 100/1.

Those with the longest odds shouldn’t feel too disheartened.

Cincinnati swelled to 200/1 underdogs last season before reaching Super Bowl 56.

Sadly for those holding those tickets, those tickets remained so close and so uncashed Sunday night.