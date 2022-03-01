'He should be here kissing my feet': Tyson Fury vows to make quick work of Dillian Whyte

Not only did Tyson Fury promise another successful defense of his World Boxing Council heavyweight title, he predicted how quickly it’d all be over for his countryman and mandatory challenger, Dillian Whyte.

“It could be round one, it could be round six … I don’t see it going further than that,” Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) said Tuesday while conducting a news conference for his April 23 ESPN pay-per-view bout against Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) was absent from the session, remaining in Portugal to protest an $8 million purse that reflects a WBC-mandated 80-20 purse split.

Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren, who backed the record $41 million-plus purse bid for the bout, called Whyte’s absence “disgraceful” and “madness.”

Warren noted Whyte is earning more than Fury did when the latter upset Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, more than Anthony Joshua did wrestling the International Boxing Federation belt from Charles Martin and more than three-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk did before defeating Joshua last year.

“Champions bank on themselves to win,” Warren said.

Fury certainly delivered swagger, forecasting the bout to end before its halfway mark.

Fury is a -750 favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook. As of now, most books haven’t set an over/under total for the number of rounds. In his two most recent bouts — both against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder — Fury needed seven and 11 rounds, respectively, to finish his foes.

“Who knows? I might get chinned, but I always put a lot of pressure on myself,” Fury said. “I will chop him to bits, smash his face in. You’re going to see a boxing masterclass. I’m not saying Dillian Whyte isn’t capable of winning — he’s a big, ol’ strong man swinging heavy punches — but for him not to be here?

"This is the biggest payday of his life, eight times greater than what he’s ever earned. He should be here kissing my feet.”

Fury and Warren speculated Whyte didn’t want to participate in Fury's mental warfare. Warren noted Wilder wouldn’t speak and wore headphones through the opening news conference before their trilogy meeting in October.

“He's terrified. He’s showed the white flag,” Fury said. “Of course he doesn’t want to go face to face. He’ll see the fire in my eyes. I’m overconfident. I’m on top of the world.

"I feel I can beat Dillian Whyte with one hand tied behind my back.”