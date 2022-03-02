How Evan Neal missing NFL Combine impacts No. 1 pick odds

An offensive lineman hasn’t gone No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since 2013 when the Kansas City Chiefs selected two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher.

Because they need to protect last year’s No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars could become the next team take an offensive lineman with the top selection.

Alabama left tackle Evan Neal (6 feet 7 inches and 351 pounds) is an ideal blindside successor to free agent Cam Robinson. He could also be an upgrade to help protect the team’s prized commodity, Lawrence.

The quarterback was sacked 32 times last season.

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, Neal bypassed showcasing his skills at the session. He’s attending the event to meet with teams and work out during Alabama’s Pro Day later this month.

Taking into consideration the Jaguars' need, Neal’s talent, and a thin quarterback class, BetOnline established Neal as the -225 favorite to be selected No. 1 at the April 28 NFL Draft.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the -275 second choice. The Heisman Memorial Trophy finalist contributed 14 sacks while pacing the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff berth. Hutchinson was named MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game and won the prestigious Lombardi Award as the nation’s best lineman.

With the Detroit Lions picking second, home-state ties could lead them to select Hutchinson.

North Carolina State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (-750) and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (10/1) follow Hutchinson.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound All-American Ekwonu is working out at the combine, and draft experts speculate the window into his athleticism could serve as a springboard to slot him over Neal as the top pick.

Similarly, Thibodeaux, after contributing 35 solo tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for the Ducks last season, is angling to showcase results that could vault him over Hutchinson.

How those results are processed by the attending teams is compelling, especially when considering the desperate needs of the New York Jets and New York Giants, who both are well stocked with draft picks this year.

With the Houston Texans picking third and in need of defensive end and offensive line help, would the Jets, at No. 4, or Giants, at No. 5, be moved to ensure they get the player they most want by trading up to pick first?

The Jets have the 10th overall pick along with two second-round choices, while the Giants own the No. 7 pick and a second-round and two third-round selections.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross will work out at the combine amid mention as a potential top pick, but he and top quarterbacks prospects, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis, are posted as 33/1 underdogs to go No. 1 overall.

