Focus on cash, not politics: Colby Covington, Bryce Mitchell are solid UFC 272 picks | Opinion

Before politics became so partisan, the saying was Americans voted with their wallets.

Whoever could best fatten them would get the “X” on the ballot.

For Saturday’s UFC 272 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the betting options are politically loaded choices with No. 1 welterweight contender and Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington in the main event and firearms-advocate Bryce Mitchell on the ESPN+ pay-per-view card.

It’s time again to vote with the wallet.

Despite Covington’s barely tolerable shtick, the fact is he’s only lost twice in 10 fights since 2015, and both losses went into the fifth round with dominating welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

His friendship-turned-feud with Jorge Masvidal, the main event former title challenger, has been a well-produced and crude display. But Masvidal’s window into victory seems to be a tight opening restricted to the all-out, round-opening blitzes like the one we saw him successfully accomplish with a knee to the head of Ben Askren.

Covington (16-3) is more universally skilled, especially in wrestling. That’s why he’s a -350 favorite over +255 underdog Masvidal, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Peter Welch, a spokesperson for gambling.com, revealed a survey of bookmakers found they favor Masvidal as a -400 offering, but the public is strongly in Covington’s corner.

Welch said the sharp difference in opinion should move bettors to hedge their wagers and support Covington by decision, which Tipico has placed as a -109 offering.

Covington is at +275 to win by TKO or knockout and +770 to win by submission. Masvidal is +400 to win by KO/TKO. Tipico also has Masvidal at +1100 to win by decision, and +2000 to triumph by submission.

To the question of whether the fight will go the distance, “yes” is –145 and “no” is +105.

My pick: Covington to win at -350.

The co-main features veteran former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos versus another experienced fighter, replacement foe Renato Moicano.

Dos Anjos is a -190 choice at Tipico with Moicano at +145.

I liked the way Dos Anjos was willing to meet contender Islam Makhachev — who’s riding a 10-fight win streak — after Dos Anjos’ original foe, Rafael Fiziev, tested positive for COVID-19.

My pick: Dos Anjos -190.

Lastly, consider the featherweight bout between veteran Edson Barboza (+130, according to Tipico) and Bryce Mitchell (14-1), a -165-favorite from Arkansas.

Mitchell recently opined to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani that citizens would be wise to stockade guns to protect themselves from the government, aiming his greatest criticism at the Canadian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for his fight with Barboza, who is on the downside of his career, cattle farmer Mitchell is just one slot behind him at No. 11 in the featherweight rankings.

My pick: Mitchell -165.

