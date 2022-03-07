Inside one of the newest sports betting parlors

Staff Reports

USA Today

Betting is now in the game. As legalized sports betting spreads across the nation, we take you on a tour of the new Phoenix Suns-FanDuel operation.

This venue, located in the Suns' Footprint Center, has retail sports gaming machines, five live betting windows, 40 HD televisions, a full-service bar with food options and an MVP room for the most earnest players.

The multimillion-dollar facility is an example of the types of betting outlets that will becoming to locations around the country as more states make sports betting legal.