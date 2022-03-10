Carson Wentz's move to Washington Commanders fails to inspire bettors

Despite his change in address, Carson Wentz still has much to prove.

The quarterback who directed the Indianapolis Colts to the precipice of the playoffs before a Week 18 collapse is headed to the Washington Commanders.

But bettors were unmoved.

Tipico Sportsbook revealed Wednesday the Commanders’ 50/1 longshot odds to win the Super Bowl went unchanged as a result of the Wentz deal for two third-round draft picks.

RELATED:Washington Commanders to acquire QB Carson Wentz from Indianapolis Colts in trade

Washington remained a 20/1 underdog to win the NFC behind nine teams, including the 15/1 Seattle Seahawks, who parted with their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in atrade with the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, WynnBet reported that the Commanders' odds actually lengthened. Listed already as significant longshots at 60/1, the oddsmakers' plight deepened as the odds dropped to 75/1.

WHERE'S WILSON:Broncos land QB Russell Wilson from Seahawks in blockbuster trade

The only numbers that showed improvement were the NFC East title odds, with the Commanders moving from +480 to an upgraded +450 behind both the favored Dallas Cowboys (-140) and returning playoff-qualifier Philadelphia Eagles (+330).

Wentz is just the latest quarterback to join the revolving door of more than 20 starting play-callers under center for the Commanders in the last two decades. Washington has made it clear it is in need of a franchise quarterback.

"When you get that guy it makes things a lot easier. Not having that guy, it puts some onus on us. Last year we were trying to get into that and we lost out to the Rams," coach Ron Rivera said at the NFL Scouting Combine referencing an attempt to secure Matthew Stafford last offseason. Stafford, of course, went on to join the Los Angeles Rams and win the 2022 Super Bowl.

Whether Wentz is the future of the newly-minted Commanders is yet to be seen.

Wentz joined the Colts and his former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich for one season in Indianapolis and compiled 3,563 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But his disjointed showing — 17 of 29 for 185 yards and an interception — in that 26-11 loss to 3-14 Jacksonville inspired lukewarm treatment from Reich and Colts general manager.

Indianapolis accepted the Commanders’ third-round pick this season and a third-round choice in 2023 that could elevate to a second-round pick if Wentz takes 70% or more of the Commanders’ snaps this season.

That leaves the Colts, with backups Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan on their roster, to seek a first-string replacement for Wentz, either by trade, free agency or the draft.

Indianapolis remained a 30/1 Super Bowl pick, but fell from 13/1 to 15/1 to win the AFC, slotting them as the ninth most popular choice.

In the AFC South, the Colts slid from +135 to +140 to win a division that includes returning AFC No. 1 see Tennessee (-115).

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).