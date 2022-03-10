With MLB lockout over and free agency looming, which team is World Series favorite?

The end of Major League Baseball’s lockout Thursday triggers a free-agent frenzy with more than 200 players up for grabs. The signings are certain to reshape World Series odds for many.

But for now, on a day dedicated to celebrating the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and the rebirth of the 2022 baseball season, there is hope and opportunity connected to those odds.

Hope is immediate for the favorites, starting with the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the 6/1 frontrunner, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Houston Astros, who finished runner-up in 2021, come in second at 9/1. The Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2021, slid to 13/1.

The Toronto Blue Jays, after signing San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman last year, are also 9/1 thanks to an offense paced by slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Interestingly, the New York Yankees — a key player in the market for World Series-champion first baseman Freddie Freeman — are 10/1 alongside the New York Mets, who signed ace pitcher Max Scherzer away from the Dodgers.

The Chicago White Sox are also 10/1, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at 12/1. The White Sox and Rays both captured division crowns in 2021.

With the same 13/1 odds as the defending champs, the San Diego Padres get ace pitcher Mike Clevinger back from Tommy John surgery in a lineup headed by MVP candidate Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers are each at 15/1, followed by the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at 20/1. All four teams made the postseason last year.

The Giants may lose versatile third baseman-outfielder Kris Bryant, who is near the top of a free-agent list headed by Freeman and Houston shortstop Carlos Correa.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story and first baseman Anthony Rizzo are also testing free agency — each with the potential to re-shape their respective new team’s chances of winning the World Series.

The 30/1 trio offers compelling cases: The Seattle Mariners narrowly missed the playoffs last season; the Philadelphia Phillies boast returning MVP Bryce Harper; and the Los Angeles Angels bring back both MVP Shohei Ohtani and the remarkable Mike Trout.

That group is followed by the Cincinnati Reds (40/1), Oakland Athletics (50/1) and the newly-nicknamed Cleveland Guardians (60/1).

As for the 90/1 Cubs and the 200/1 gathering of the Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks, at least they have today and a few spring training games to embrace the concept that die-hard baseball fans know best.

Hope springs eternal.

