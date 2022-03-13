Super Bowl odds: Tom Brady’s return transforms Buccaneers from longshots to favorites

Tom Brady’s stunning decision to return to quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a month after retiring lifted his team from longshot to Super Bowl favorite.

Tipico Sportsbook revealed Sunday evening the Buccaneers moved from a 30/1 distant choice to a three-way tie with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as +750 co-favorites to win Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

The Buccaneers' NFC rival Green Bay Packers, quarterbacked by 38-year-old MVP Aaron Rodgers, dipped to 10/1, with the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams slotted at 12/1.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, posted on social media he is unretiring because his desire to play still brightly burns after Super Bowl 55-champion Tampa Bay bowed out of the playoffs in the divisional round, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in January.

“These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.

“Unfinished business. LFG.”

Brady’s announcement arrived a day before the business of NFL free agency begins. The move is certain to influence not only Buccaneers teammates looking to test free agency, including Brady’s good friend and tight end Rob Gronkowski, but also those from other teams who now find a Brady-led Buccaneers team far more attractive.

