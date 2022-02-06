Opinion: Super Bowl 2022 halftime show part of nation's culture wars

In February for Black History Month, USA TODAY Sports is publishing the series "28 Black Stories in 28 Days." We examine the issues, challenges and opportunities Black athletes and sports officials continue to face after the nation’s reckoning on race two years ago.

Recently a host for the right-wing network Newsmax started one of his segments saying: "Eff the NFL."

Over his left shoulder was a graphic with gigantic letters that said "F#@% THE NFL" and next to the subtle headline was a picture of Commissioner Roger Goodell and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The host was, shall we say, a bit excited.

"Eff the NFL," he said, "yeah, totally, eff the NFL. They're exploitive, they're anti-American, they're 1,000 percent woke. They barely even show the national anthem anymore. It's too touchy."

The last part is particularly interesting since the national anthem is sung or performed at literally every NFL game, and will be at the Super Bowl. But I digress.

He was upset about the lineup of the Super Bowl halftime show which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Two of those names in particular, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, really angered the host.

What was the issue? Dre performed in a 1988 song while with the rap group N.W.A. called "(Expletive) tha Police."

It was a song protesting police brutality. The host was attempting to say that because of the song, Dre and Dogg were anti-police, thus, obviously, the NFL was, too. Somehow Snoop got dragged into this and he wasn't even a member of N.W.A. But I digress again.

The host said he was going to boycott the game. For years, conservatives have been saying they were boycotting the NFL. Their "boycott" started several years ago after Colin Kaepernick started protesting during the national anthem. The boycotting has worked remarkably well as the NFL remains the highest-rated television program in the country, and the final minutes of the Kansas City-Cincinnati title game drew some 60 million people. But I digress yet again.

If you think this is just a one-time thing from an extremist performative "news anchor," you'd be wrong.

This is, to be blunt, the Blackest Super Bowl halftime show ever. That fact, without question, bothers a certain segment of the American population.

The halftime show is already entrenched as a culture war front and that will continue as we get closer to the event.

There's no question the NFL, in a way, is pandering to a Black audience (mostly) that has seen the league massively struggle doing positive things when it comes to race, including hiring Black coaches.

The halftime show is the NFL's way of saying: Hey, Black folks, we care about you, despite us ostracizing Kaepernick and not hiring Black coaches, so here's Snoop and Eminem. Enjoy!

The halftime show will be brilliant; my guess is Mary J. will emerge as the biggest hit from it. But for now, and leading up to it, it will likely be attacked relentlessly by the right wing.

Many of whom will say they will boycott it ... and then secretly watch it.