Buffalo is where Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wants to finish his career

ORCHARD PARK - Stefon Diggs hasn’t forgotten that there were some people, mostly in the media, who didn’t think he’d take kindly to being traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2020 season.

Remember, that deal was made a couple months after the Bills had blown a 16-0 third-quarter lead and lost a wild-card playoff game at Houston, and the critics were howling over Josh Allen’s implosion that day and wondering whether he’d ever live up to his first-round draft status.

“When I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it was gonna work out,” Diggs said Thursday, shortly after he officially signed a four-year contract extension that is reportedly worth $96 million in new money. “A lot of people were like, ‘Well, the Bills, da da da da da.’ And two years from now, I can smile and say, ‘God works in mysterious ways.’ I’m with my family, I’m with the right people, and I’ve got the right support system.”

Diggs, of course, has played a major role in the meteoric transformation of Allen from question mark to quarter-billion-dollar superstar. His 230 receptions since joining the Bills are the most in NFL history for a player in his first two seasons with a new team, his 2,760 yards are fourth-most.

They have become one of the most dynamic duos in the league, and that certainly played a role in why Diggs agreed to tie himself to the Bills for potentially the next six seasons, though little did we know that this was actually his hope all along.

“It was something that we talked about prior to me even coming here; I felt like my next spot was my last spot, I wanted it to be my home, and I didn’t want to ever go anywhere,” he said.

So much for the speculation that he wouldn’t be a long-term fit in Buffalo.

What Diggs found in Buffalo was an offense and a quarterback that was perfectly suited to his skill set and that became abundantly clear in his first season when he led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535), both career highs.

And then he backed that up in 2021 with his second-highest totals in catches (103) and yards (1,225) plus a career-best 10 TDs.

But beyond the field, what Diggs did not realize until he arrived in Buffalo was how passionate and adoring the fan base was, how great the locker room culture was, and how important the family atmosphere that permeates throughout the building at One Bills Drive is to winning and personal success.

Sure, getting the chance to play with Allen for six more years was important, but so, too, was staying in an organization that embraced him from day one and allowed him to become one of the very best players at his position.

“Family-oriented, just from the top to the bottom,” Diggs said. “Kim and Terry (Pegula), and then the coaching staff, and how we’re brought up, how we’re developed, how our conversations are, and the relationships that I’ve built in such a short span of time.

“You know prior to this, I feel like we cheated a little bit because we had that COVID year and we had no choice but to be around the team, and I felt like it benefited me in a way. I built relationships with guys that you typically don’t build on football teams. Yeah, you’re cool with a guy, or like y’all (are) friends, but you kind of built that family because you’re there with him every day, and that’s the only people you’re seeing on a consistent basis. So for me, spending that time, I felt like God – that was a sign from God that he put me in the right place at the right time, and it all worked out.”

There had been some talk - none of it from Diggs or the Bills, it should be pointed out - that Diggs might be pushing for an extension because of the crazy wide receiver contracts that had been signed since the start of free agency.

Suddenly, Diggs’ contract - signed in 2018 when he was with the Vikings - was looking like quite a bargain for the Bills and many fans and media members wondered if Diggs would be grumbling in the next two years if an extension wasn’t worked out given how he had out-performed the deal in his first two seasons in Buffalo.

But Diggs claimed Thursday that wasn’t the case because he had confidence everything would work out.

“You can never say you didn’t see it in this day and age of social media,” Diggs said of the massive deals signed by contemporaries such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, D.J. Moore and Christian Kirk. “I’ve been in the league this is going on my eighth year. My first contract, I witnessed a lot of guys get paid and I got paid eventually.

“If you’re a good player you’re gonna get paid. It’s more so about timing and when. I don’t count anybody’s pockets, I clap for everybody. I’ve always clapped for everybody because at the end of the day my time’s always gonna come. Those were some hard-working men and they earned every dollar. So I kind of look at it as I clap for others and when my time comes, I’ll be there.”

His time has come, and now that his contract situation has stabilized, he can turn all of his attention toward helping to deliver to Buffalo and its fans the only thing that matters to them, and him: A Super Bowl championship.

“Bills Mafia, I’m not leaving,” he said. “But other than that, I’m gonna be the same guy. I’m excited, we got a new year, a lot in front of us. I’m not gonna bite off more than I can chew, but y’all know what ... everybody knows what I want. Everybody else wants the same thing and hopefully we can stack some wins to get there. So I’m gonna be the same person, I’m consistent. I’m not gonna change who I am. I’m a man of integrity. I’m gonna continue to be a leader and I want to win.”

