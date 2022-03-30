After hiring Brian Flores, Mike Tomlin challenges NFL to ‘show me' on diversity | Habib

When you hear about the predawn hours in which NFL head coaches arrive at their training facility, you know it’s no easy job. When you factor in how late they’re still at it, you know this can be an exhausting job.

What word, then, applies to being a rare minority head coach in the NFL? Not only do you have to do your job, but you’re constantly thrust in the role of spokesman for a cause that ought to be automatic. See if you can detect in Mike Tomlin’s answers if the NFL’s failure to make progress in diversity might be wearing on a guy who will enter his 16th season as Pittsburgh Steelers coach:

“I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “You know, I’m more of a show-me guy.”

New NFL overtime rule:NFL amends overtime rule, guaranteeing both teams a possession in postseason

Tyreek returning punts? Tyreek Hill wants to return punts again. As NFL warns of injury risk, should he?

Goodell on Ross:Commissioner say if Flores' bribery charge vs. Ross is proven, NFL will make findings public

Tomlin spoke at the NFL’s Annual Meetings at The Breakers, where the league announced the creation of a six-person Diversity Advisory Committee to evaluate league and club diversity, equity and inclusion, “Including all hiring processes, policies and procedures, with a primary focus on senior-level coach and front office personnel positions,” NFL.com reported.

The Annual Meetings were to run three days, ending Wednesday, but because business was wrapped up in two days, Commissioner Roger Goodell gave his closing news conference Tuesday afternoon. Goodell said diversity consumed the majority of everyone’s time.

“No wonder the meeting was so short,” wrote a Twitter user who comes from the Tomlin show-me school.

Steelers may have been Brian Flores' only hope for 2022

Tomlin wasn’t peppered with diversity questions at the meetings simply because he’s Black and one of only six minority head coaches, now including Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles.

As this hiring cycle wound down, Tomlin saw that Brian Flores was unemployed, so he created a senior defensive assistant role for him. Flores had been fired by the Dolphins and bypassed for head-coaching jobs with the New York Giants and Houston Texans amid his lawsuit in federal court claiming the NFL is racist in its hiring practices.

Tomlin said he and Flores had been in “continuous” contact since the wheels were in motion for the lawsuit. Flores unsurprisingly began to feel Tomlin might be his only hope for a job this season. When the suit was filed, Flores acknowledged it could affect his job hunt. Tomlin believes it shouldn’t affect Flores’ shot at future head-coaching openings.

“Somebody has to hire him because it has zero to do with his capabilities,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin was then asked if the suit was necessary to trigger change.

“I don’t know if it’s necessary,” he said. “I know change is.”

How can one imagine the latter without the former? Flores made the most salient point when he said if you surveyed all 32 NFL owners, they’d agree a problem exists. But, Flores added, if you survey each owner individually, they’d swear they don’t have a problem.

How do you get so many rich white men, who aren’t used to being told what to do, to think and act differently? How do you get them to act on a problem if they refuse to see it?

New committee must be empowered by NFL

Forming a committee sounds like little more than a corporate go-to move unless the league puts teeth into the group’s recommendations. Requiring teams to hire a minority offensive assistant, on the theory that owners turn to that side of the ball as a pipeline for head coaches, can’t hurt. But it’s a baby step. This is a marathon.

One long-held argument says the NFL won’t change until the makeup of its owners do. Goodell is using his influence to push for diversity in whoever buys the Denver Broncos. During the meetings, the 32 clubs issued a joint statement.

"The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership,” it read. “Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to League policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club."

Since owners are the ones who must approve anyone joining their exclusive club, the onus is on them in the Broncos’ sale. A little less talk and a lot more action, as Tomlin might say.

Tomlin has become one of the NFL’s best coaches and a Super Bowl winner. He's with the club for whom the Rooney Rule was named. But before being hired by the Steelers, he was passed over by the Dolphins in 2007 in favor of a white candidate, Cam Cameron. Point, if you like, to the fact that Cameron was one-and-done and that the Dolphins have sifted through five full-time head coaches since then to get to Mike McDaniel. Better to point to multiple reports that said the Dolphins balked at Tomlin because he was considered too “hip-hop.”

Since then, the Dolphins have often gone the extra mile on diversity, at one point being the only team in the league with a Black head coach and general manager. They once had one of the highest-ranking women in the league (Dawn Aponte) and still have Black men in the role of GM and assistant GM, plus a biracial head coach.

They’re also the only team in the league getting sued by a former head coach who claims his firing was related to his skin color, although Flores has not fully explained his rationale. His firing fueled critics who say Black coaches aren't afforded the benefit of time like their white counterparts.

Naturally, Black coaches have to get a foot in the door before they even have a shot at getting fired. Which takes us, and Tomlin, back to Square 1.

“I think that we pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we've done a lot of beneficial things, but we’ve got to land the plane,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got to hire capable candidates.”