Trevor Lawrence praises connection with coach Doug Pederson, likes everything so far

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their offseason program's voluntary organized team activity phase this week, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence was anxious to get started.

He has new objectives to accomplish, a new playbook to learn and new teammates to get to know. And most importantly, Lawrence believes he has an undeniable connection with head coach Doug Pederson that will help make his adjustment more seamless than a year ago under Urban Meyer.

Meyer had no prior NFL experience as a head coach and many members on his staff were coaching on the NFL level for the first time.

However, Pederson is a former NFL quarterback and a Super Bowl-winning coach with a proven track record of helping quarterbacks maximize their potential. He did it in Kansas City with veteran quarterback Alex Smith and in Philadelphia with Michael Vick, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

Striving for stability:Jaguars have experienced mass exodus of players, staff since 2020

Giving back:Trevor Lawrence, wife to donate $20,000 to Jacksonville charities

NFL experienced staff:With staff choices complete, Pederson ready to get Jacksonville Jaguars back on track

Lawrence regards Pederson highly

"I think that's big when you know your coach has been there; he's been in your shoes, played quarterback," Lawrence said Tuesday. "And then, having that success at this level as a head coach, he's won a Super Bowl, you've seen his run with the Eagles, all those things. Being able to lean on that for him to help us is huge."

The Jaguars are one of six NFL teams with new head coaches that started their voluntary off-season workouts Monday. The first phase of the offseason program will extend for two weeks and be limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The offseason program, which will conclude with a mandatory minicamp June 13-15, gives Pederson's staff a chance to evaluate their personnel and implement their playbook. For the players, it's the start of building team chemistry and getting to know the coaches.

"Getting a chance to see the new coaches for the first time and having everybody back has awesome," cornerback Shaquill Griffin said. "It's a different feel. I love that feeling and getting a chance to be with coaches who have experience in the league.

"The first day, we met with coaches and people were saying, 'Yeah, I was in the league 10 years, 11 years, 10 years, 12 years' that have actually played. That's a person who can understand anything that I might see or go through or maybe in the future that can help me out."

Positives stand out already

Pederson has implemented a new culture of professionalism and trust established among staff and players that Lawrence fully embraces.

"Really like the direction we're going," Lawrence said. "There's a lot of positivity in the locker room, the building, a lot of energy which has been great. I really like all the guys we have. I think they're all grinders, really hard workers."

Lawrence said he is still getting to know offensive coordinator Press Taylor but from what he's seen so far he's likes his calm demeanor.

"He never gets too high or too low,'' Lawrence said. "So I really like that, that's the type of guy I like to be around. He's really calm, I mean similar to (former) Coach (Darrell) Bevell. But obviously we haven't been together for long, but I like the way he thinks about things and just how the offense is so complimentary."

After getting away from football for three weeks after the season ended with a 26-11 upset victory over the Colts on Jan.9, Lawrence spent part of the offseason training in Huntington, Calif., at the 3DQB elite training center to improve his mechanics and make some tweaks to his throwing motion.

He also hired a personal trainer who used to work at Clemson.

Lawrence completed only 59.6% of his passes last season, including 17 interceptions and 12 touchdowns.

"I've got to play better this year," Lawrence said. "I didn't play great last year. But I think it's important to learn from last year; you want to use what you learned and not make the same mistakes. We all have things we can get better at, and I've learned so much."

An offseason priority for the Jaguars was putting more talent around Lawrence. They accomplished the objective by signing wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram.

The Jaguars signed eight free agents and doled out $155.25 million in guaranteed money to improve the roster with veteran talent after last season's 3-14 disaster. And more help is on the way with the upcoming NFL Draft beginning April 28. The Jaguars have 12 picks, including the No. 1 overall for the second consecutive season.

"Well, I'm sure whoever it is, once he gets here, I can help him a little bit," Lawrence about the Jaguars' potential No. 1 pick. "We're trying to make the culture here. I think Pederson has a clear vision of that. The whole staff does. Now it's getting all of the players on board, and we're going to do that. Your play on the field will speak for itself, and obviously, you have to perform.The work will show, and you'll take care of that on the field, but how you carry yourself and treat people [is important]."