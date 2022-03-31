How NFL Draft fate of Kayvon Thibodeaux will shape NY Giants' plans in Top 10

The Giants are certainly doing their homework on Kayvon Thibodeaux, digging in on the evaluation of Oregon's star pass rusher to determine whether he fits in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Because if he is going to earn the opportunity to come to the Big Apple, Thibodeaux will have to convince the Giants - and perhaps the Jets as well - that he can become the fierce, unstoppable defensive force that he believes he already is.

Where the Giants fall in that assessment remains to be seen. The process is ongoing.

It's why Giants general manager Joe Schoen is making the trip to Eugene, where he'll closely watch Thibodeaux during the Oregon Pro Day on Friday, an individual with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network.

Giants Mock Draft 3.0:Here's who they should pick after NFL free agency wave

Schoen traveled to Oregon on Thursday and he'll be on campus for the festivities involving Thibodeaux, clearly the headliner of the event. Certainly he won't be alone.

Schoen has picked his spots when it comes to being at Pro Days. He's attended the festivities at national champion Georgia, Ohio State and Cincinnati, which featured another potential selection with either the No. 5 or No. 7 pick in cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

It's easy to love the film on the 6-foot-4, 254-pound Thibodeaux, especially the splash plays that make up countless highlight reels. He's explosive and nasty, and shows a willingness to flatten the edge and defend the run.

The 21-year-old Thibodeaux spoke a mile a minute during his media session at the Scouting Combine last month, and his answers were a blend of cockiness and candor. That plays well for some and can be off-putting to others.

Schoen did not travel to Oregon as a smoke screen. That does not mean the Giants will draft Thibodeaux, but their interest is legit. Schoen's doing the work to make sure if they do have a chance to say yes or no on the prospect, he has all the intel he needs.

“With Thibodeaux I think the Giants are a really good spot; will he get coached up enough to maximize that? The want-to has got to be there as well with these guys,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on a recent conference call. “It goes both ways; you got to want to be great and they got to have the ability and plays to make you great."

The criticism directed at Thibodeaux during this process is that he didn't crank his game up consistently enough, which absolutely matters in the pros. That's not uncommon for edge players who dominate on athleticism, but it's a knock he must disprove.

A year ago, Thibodeaux was the unquestioned No. 1 pick. Now his stock is dipping some. Seems unlikely at this point with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the consensus pick for the Jaguars at the top of the draft. Offensive tackles Evan Neal of Alabama and Ickey Ekwonu of N.C. State have impressed, and both Gardner and Georgia's Travon Walker have been creeping ahead of Thibodeaux in mock drafts and big boards.

“It’s history. You talk about making history or be history," Thibodeaux said at the Combine when asked what going first overall would mean to him. "But not only is it history, one thing I really realize is that, from talking to NFL vets that, it doesn’t really matter where you get drafted. And when I say where, I mean as far as the number. It matters about the organization you go to, how is for you and your development and then what you do on the field. Because you can get drafted No. 1 and if you don’t do nothing on the field, you are history."

Giants free agency tracker:Keeping up with all the buzz, rumors, moves and deals

The Giants challenged Thibodeaux when they met for the first time at the Combine, asking him questions that clearly shook things up a bit. He is the one who revealed their encounter, and Thibodeaux believed the tough love was a sign the Giants were interested. He was right, Thibodeaux has elite traits that seemingly would appeal to Schoen, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be their pick, either.

There are other potential suitors, of course. The Lions at No. 2, the Texans at No. 3 and the Jets at No. 4 could all go edge rusher, and if they do, it's possible Thibodeaux puts to rest any doubts about his ceiling as a prospect for them the way he hopes to do for the Giants.

The Giants can go offensive tackle at No. 5 and, if Thibodeaux is there at No. 7, there promises to be serious conversation about solving another glaring problem.

"Thibodeaux to me, may be a little more motivated now. I love guys that come in with a little bit of a chip," Kiper said. "He’s going to see Hutchinson go ahead of him. He may see Travon Walker go ahead of him. And this was a guy No. 1 out of high school, No. 1 on a lot of boards going into the year. ... But here’s a guy that may come in a little more highly motivated than had he been the No. 1, No. 2 guy.”

Thibodeaux left the Combine without doing any position drills, which reportedly rankled some teams in attendance. It's unclear how much he'll be participating Friday, but Schoen's presence likely has more to do with off-the-field research: talking to those who have spent the most time around Thibodeaux, and getting more face time with Thibodeaux himself.

"He is super strong, he has incredible first-step quickness," Kiper said of Thibodeaux. "The get off, he’s not going to give you the spin moves and all of that, but the get off, when he’s at his best he can be a real nightmare for an offensive tackle."

What Schoen will have to decide is if Thibodeaux is the right prospect for the Giants, if the chance arises on draft night. A significant step in that evaluation is now being taken 3,000 miles from home.

Art Stapleton is the Giants beat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all Giants analysis, news, trades and more, please subscribe today and sign up for our NFC East newsletter.

Email: stapleton@northjersey.com

Twitter: @art_stapleton