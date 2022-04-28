Daily Sports Smile: Nike unveils new 'Serena Williams Building' at headquarters

Nike is showing love to tennis superstar Serena Williams.

The company designed the "Serena Williams Building" to pay homage to the 23-time grand slam champion. The special building is the largest at the Nike World Headquarters at one million square feet.

The features are off the charts as well. There are unique lab spaces to develop, test and present new ideas. The building also includes innovative show rooms, a sneaker library and a color lab as well.

However, one of the top features is the 140-seat Olympia Theater. It is named after Williams’ daughter and is inspired by her greatness on and off the court.

"I hope that people that work here are just inspired to dream bigger and to jump higher and to do more," Williams said in a video released by Nike.

Nike provided an in-depth virtual tour of the building on their official website. There are a lot of intricate details that are woven into the design and architecture. Different facts and statistics line textured walls in the building as 23 columns hold some of Williams’ memorabilia.

Another unique feature is the family gallery that holds personal memories from childhood.

Also, there's a full-sized tennis court that is outside the building. It's dubbed the "East Compton Hills Country Club" as a way to commemorate the former community courts from her youth.

"The whole building kind of just takes your breath away," Williams said. "Everywhere you walk, it is just an opportunity to be inspired. I hope that people who work here are inspired to do some incredible work and incredible designs and bring out the best of the best of themselves."

Williams has motivated many throughout her career. She now gets an opportunity to reach a broader audience as her building will impact the next generation at Nike.