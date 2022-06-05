Daily Sports Smile: Coco Gauff thanks fans after historic French Open run

A star was born at the 2022 French Open.

For weeks, tennis phenom Coco Gauff dazzled crowds at Roland Garros as she pursued her first Grand Slam title. She became the youngest finalist at the French Open since Kim Clijsters in 2001.

On Saturday, Gauff would meet her toughest test in No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the championship final.

The 18-year-old standout put up a valiant effort. However, Swiatek continued her impressive 35-match winning streak. Swiatek proved too much as she won in straight sets to secure the French Open title.

Still, Gauff showcased that she belonged in defeat. She learned a lot in her first Grand Slam final and thanked her fans for all the support along the way.

"These past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and I am so grateful for this moment," Gauff wrote on her Twitter account. Thank you to everyone for all of the support.

"Grand Slam finalist …. I’ll bounce back."

Gauff still has a chance to win the women’s double finals alongside teammate Jessica Pegula. Regardless, her French Open run has provided her with valuable experience, new fans and a solidified spot as the next great tennis superstar.

The run also garnered much respect from Swiatek as well. The French Open champion spoke glowingly about Gauff and was proud to share the same court together.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you as you are doing an amazing job," Swiatek told Gauff in her post-match comments. "I can see that every month you are progressing all the time, basically. When I was your age, I had my first year on tour and had no idea what I’m doing.

"So, you will find it and you will be there. I am pretty sure of that."

Gauff appeared in her 11th major tournament at the French Open. It was her first time advancing past the quarterfinals. She mentioned her that focus is to make a return to the finals again.

"I feel like, throughout my career, and even in juniors, the reason I had success so early is that I was able to see that level and then go back and practice and try to reach that level," Gauff told reporters via the Associated Press. "Now that I have seen the level — this level of No. 1 and 35 matches, I know what I have to do. I’m sure I’m going to play her in another final and, hopefully, it’s a different result."

The future is bright as Gauff continues her meteoric rise. A Grand Slam title is also in reach as she proved to be ready for the next step.