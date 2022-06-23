Serena Williams can tune out haters with these Beyoncé songs ahead of Wimbledon return

Two queens made their long-awaited return Tuesday.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams played her first match in a year, joining Ons Jabeur in the doubles tournament at Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. And in the music world, Beyoncé released her new single, "Break My Soul," ahead of her first solo studio album since "Lemonade" released in 2016.

Beyoncé broke the internet, revealing her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," drops July 29. The first single — a dance cut, which samples Big Freedia's "Explode" — came out Tuesday.

Williams, 40, won her doubles match that same day, and also excited fans last week by confirming she will play at Wimbledon as a wild card. She restarts her chase Monday for a 24th title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles. Williams had her eye onthe record when she withdrew from the U.S. Open in August due to a hamstring tear, which also caused her to miss the Australian Open.

Following her injury, rumors swirled of a possible retirement for Williams, who cemented her legacy as a groundbreaking athlete with her own fashion, entertainment and philanthropic empire.

But she has officially squashed those.

As Williams returns to the court, detractors follow. Some doubt she will be a true contender or display the greatness she’s established for decades.

What better way to tune out the doubters and get pumped than by cranking up music by her friend, Queen Bey? The bounce goodness that is "Break My Soul," the inspirational anthem of "Be Alive," the nostalgia of "Countdown" and "Check on It," and a throwback with Destiny's Child's "Survivor" with everything in between create just the right soundtrack to any regal comeback.

'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé's evolution from sugary pop songs to grown woman anthems has been remarkable. "Break My Soul" is a bop that reminds fans of their own inner strength and gives them them plenty of motivation to go out and live in a new vibration, building their own foundation. Even though Williams has clearly already found a winning formula for herself, a fiery reminder of her greatness should power her into this new chapter.

'Sorry' not sorry

Williams appeared in the video for popular "Lemonade" cut "Sorry" and performed the song with Beyoncé live.

"It's a lot of pressure 'cause you don't want to mess up. Bey is so great, she's such a wonderful performer," she said of her MetLife Stadium performance on "The Ellen Show." "I've performed tennis-wise in front of thousands of people, but not like crowds that huge."

'King Richard' and 'Be Alive'

Williams and Knowles-Carter have a well-documented friendship and the tennis star enlisted the award-winning singer to perform "Be Alive." The track is an original song for "King Richard," a biopic of Williams' childhood growing up with her sister Venus and their father, the movie's namesake. She performed the song at the Williams' hometown of Compton, California to open this year's Oscars.