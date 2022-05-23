Daily Sports Smile: Seattle Storm reveal plans for city's first basketball performance center

The Seattle Storm continue to change the basketball landscape. This week, the Storm announced plans for the city’s first basketball performance center.

The new training facility is expected to begin construction next spring with a timeline to be completed by the 2024 WNBA season. It will be located in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood and serve as the practice gym for the organization.

"We are excited to create a state-of-the-art training facility for our team and for our city," Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a press release. "The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness.

"This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play."

The training facility will have unique features that honor the Pacific Northwest. It is set to house two side-by-side basketball courts, locker rooms, front offices and a nutrition center. There will also be a special lounge and physical therapy spaces.

Another important element is the outstanding project team.

Talented women make up 85% of the development team across multiple disciplines. The Storm hope the facility will be a place to expand relationships with local youth and promote the women’s game.

In 22 seasons, the Storm have produced a successful run in Seattle. The franchise has won four WNBA titles and continue to draw big crowds every year. The new facility will continue to renew interest in one of the league’s best teams.

This season, the Storm are 3-3 overall. They will return to action against the New York Liberty on May 27.