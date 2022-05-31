Daily Sports Smile: Minnesota Lynx retire Seimone Augustus' No. 33 jersey

The Minnesota Lynx honored a franchise legend this weekend. In a special ceremony, the Lynx retired former WNBA superstar Seimone Augustus' No. 33 jersey.

Augustus played 14 seasons with the organization. She won four WNBA championships and averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her career. For many years, Augustus was the unquestioned leader of the Lynx franchise. Her tenacity fueled a championship culture that ultimately led to the Lynx becoming a WNBA dynasty.

Now, her No. 33 jersey will be immortalized forever.

"I enjoy playing basketball, that was my pure passion," Augustus said while addressing her former teammates. "But you’ll made it fun for me. Every day I got to come and play with a group of women that shared that same passion, that same fire and the same competitive spirit that they spoke about I had, we had that every day."

Augustus also mentioned that Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve help improve her game. She was thankful for Reeve pushing her to succeed each day.

"We wanted to go out and be something better," Augustus said. "We wanted to leave a legacy. We wanted to trailblaze for the next generation. From that day forward, Cheryl (Reeve) came up with a game plan that we executed to perfection."

Augustus retired after the 2020 season and now serves as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks.

She finished as the 10th all-time scorer in WNBA history and with eight All-Star appearances. Her accolades include three gold medals with USA Basketball and 2011 Finals MVP.

The special jersey retirement is the latest honor in her career. Augustus was also named a member of "The W25" which highlights the top 25 players in league history.

Earlier this year, LSU announced that Augustus will be the first female student-athlete to receive a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She joins Maravich, Bob Pettit and Shaquille O’Neal to be bestowed with the honor.