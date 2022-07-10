Daily Sports Smile: Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley makes history during WNBA 3-Point Contest

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley is lethal from beyond the perimeter. On Saturday, she reminded everyone why the WNBA 3-Point Contest is her domain.

Quigley matched up against the best WNBA shooters in the annual contest. The star-studded field included 2022 All-Stars Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd, Ariel Atkins, Rhyne Howard, and Arike Ogumbowale.

Each had a goal of dethroning the three-time champion. However, it would be Quigley that defended her crown and made history in the process.

Quigley scored 30 points in the final round to secure her fourth WNBA 3-Point Contest title. She has now won four of the last five contests. The Sky superstar is also the first athlete in either the WNBA or NBA to win four 3-Point Contests.

And she did it in impressive style.

Quigley drained the last rack of her final found. Each made basket drew the adulation of the crowd at the event. The performance was very reminiscent of NBA legend Larry Bird in the 1988 NBA 3-Point contest.

Ironically, Quigley surpassed Bird and Craig Hodges in the record books. She mentioned how special it is to win the contest among talented players.

"This is for everybody here who was pushing me all summer to do this," Quigley said after winning the contest. "It’s just so much support from Chicago. The shooters tonight were unbelievable and set the bar so high. I am just so happy to be here and bring this to Chicago."

Quigley is shooting 34.1% from distance this season. After debating whether to retire from the event, she provided a vintage performance. Just as several teammates have opined, maybe it is time to name the annual contest after Quigley.

"Winning something is always good," Quigley said. "It’s so nice to have my teammate’s support here. Candace (Parker), Courtney (Vandersloot), (Sky head coach) James (Wade), Rebekah (Gardner), Emma (Meesseman) and everybody here. It means the world to just have these good vibes just continue."

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, on ABC.