Daily Sports Smile: Tom Brady gifts signed jersey to WNBA star Kelsey Plum

Tom Brady is actively preparing for training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he still found some time to celebrate another top superstar on the rise.

This week, Brady sent a signed jersey to WNBA star Kelsey Plum. The Las Vegas Aces point guard, who has long been a fan of Brady, was left in shock. She was excited to receive the jersey and other special items.

Plum shared her immediate reaction on her Instagram story. In the video, which was picked up by SportsCenter on Twitter, Plum read the touching message from Brady.

"Kelsey, you are amazing," Brady wrote on the jersey number. "Good luck. L.F.G."

Earlier this year, Brady sat courtside during an Aces home game against the Connecticut Sun. He was in Las Vegas for “The Match” golf event. Plum was able to meet Brady prior to halftime and responded in a unique way that also included barking.

"I went right up to him, dapped him up and gave him a big hug," Plum recalled after the game in May. "I was like 'Man you are a dog. I love you.' (Plum mimics barking noise). He looked at me was like yeah. We connected."

Plum scored 18 points in that game. It was one of many great performances en route to a 2022 WNBA All-Star Game selection, which she was also named MVP at the event.

Brady is set to return for his 23rd NFL season with the Buccaneers. He threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. He will look to build on those numbers without tight end and beloved teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski announced his retirement after 11 seasons this month.