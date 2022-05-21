Daily Sports Smile: Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison welcomes special fan to game

Dallas Wings' forward Isabelle Harrison made good on her promise.

WNBA fan Zack Quiñones reached out to the former University of Tennessee standout through the celebrity video message app Cameo, according to WNBA Insider Khristina Williams. Williams was first to report the story.

Two years after he attempted suicide, Quiñones wanted to thank Harrison for giving him hope.

He shared his story, which inspired Harrison to gift the fan an all-expenses-paid trip to a Wings' game during the upcoming WNBA season. The Wings posted a photo Monday of Harrison and Zack Quiñones embracing and smiling — a promise kept.

Sitting courtside, Quiñones witnessed the Wings beat the Liberty 81-71 Sunday in New York. In addition to putting on a show — scoring 18 points and recording six rebounds — Harrison gifted Quiñones a signed pair of shoes.

The 2022 season is Harrison's seventh in the league and third with the Wings. She is coming back from an ankle injury, which sidelined her last year.

This offseason, Harrison played in the Athletes Unlimited league. She had five games with more than 10 rebounds and was named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

Harrison built her personal brand as one of the most fashion-forward players in the league and was recently announced as a member of Jordan Brand.

"Joining The Jordan Family is like when hard work meets preparation," she said. "I’ve yet to reach my peak but having the Jordan Family behind me [lets] me know the best is yet to come."

Harrison was one of many players who appeared in the league's promotional video "We are the W." The WNBA also celebrated its legacy with an hour-long documentary called "As We Rise: 25 Years of the WNBA" last weekend.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.